RFID in Healthcare Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecasts 2027

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. The tag can be read from several feet distance and it does not need to be in direct line-of-sight of the reader. RFID technology is used in patient safety, supply chain applications, and in quality assurance applications. The technology can be deployed in hospitals and clinics to improve patient flow, reduce medial errors, improve asset utilization rates, and manage inventories & implants, among others.

Improvement of inventory management in hospitals, pharmacies, & biotechnology companies, low-cost and high efficiency of the RFID systems, patient safety by healthcare providers, and adoption of automated process in hospitals & pharmacies is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, government policies to refine tracking system for medical devices and biological products is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of RFID in Healthcare market during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top RFID in Healthcare Market companies in the world

3M

Hitachi, Ltd.

NewAge Industries, Inc.

AAID Security Solutions, Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

IBM

Siemens AG

ACC Systems Incorporated

BearingPoint

AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC

Highlights the following key factors:

Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global RFID in Healthcare market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall RFID in Healthcare market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global RFID in Healthcare market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the RFID in Healthcare market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of RFID in Healthcare demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and RFID in Healthcare demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the RFID in Healthcare market

