RFID Tags Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Alien Technology, LLC; AWID; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; Stora Enso; CAEN RFID S.r.l.; Checkpoint Systems, Inc.; GAO RFID

Global RFID Tags Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 9.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption and initiatives undertaken by the various manufacturers and government organizations.

Global RFID Tags Market By Wafer Size (200mm, 300mm, Others), Tag Type (Passive RFID, Active RFID), Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Active Ultra-High Frequency), Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistic & Supply Chain, Aerospace, Defense, Retail, Security & Access Control, Sports), Form Factor (Button, Card, Implants, Key Fob, Label, Paper Tickets, Wristband, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global RFID Tags Market

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are labels used in the packaging industry that have been equipped with radio-frequency identification technology. The provision of this technology in tags improves transparency in supply chain of the consumer goods, and enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the supply chain.

Alien Technology, LLC; AWID; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; Stora Enso; CAEN RFID S.r.l.; Checkpoint Systems, Inc.; GAO RFID; GlobeRanger; Impinj, Inc.; Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.; MOJIX; Motorola Mobility LLC; Nedap – Technology for live; NXP Semiconductors; Smartrac N.V.; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Honeywell International Inc.; SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD; Identiv, Inc.; Confidex Ltd.; Omni-ID; Savi Technology; Vizinex RFID; HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB; TrackX; RFID Global Solution; Tag Factory; RF Code; CoreRFID; Tageos; ams AG; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing adoption and usage of RFID systems and tags in manufacturing and consumer goods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

o Growth in the usage of security measures and package protection; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Requirement of large costs for installation and integration of RFID systems that are used for various functionalities in RFID tags; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In November 2018, Stora Enso announced the launch of a new sustainable RFID tag technology termed as, “ECO by Stora Enso”. The product is paper-based making them sustainable and completely recyclable products. The technology provides manufacturers transparency in tracing, and protection throughout the product supply chain.

o In April 2018, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced the launch of UHF RFID products during RFID Journal LIVE! 2018. The products are designed to meet the requirements of from the food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics market segments. The application of these products will provide accurate and unique information for every package through AVERY’s Janela TM platform.

o In February 2017, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd. announced the launch of slimmest UHF RFID tag for usage in Laundry & Textile market divisions. The product termed as “LinTRAK-Slim”, is to be woven and sewed into the textile and is very discrete. The product uses Impinj, Inc.’s Monza R6-P chip technology.

o Wafer Size

o Tag Type

o Frequency

o Application

o Form Factor

o Material

o Geography

By Wafer Size

o 200mm

o 300mm

o Others

By Tag Type

o Passive RFID

o Active RFID

By Frequency

o Low Frequency

o High Frequency

o Ultra-High Frequency

o Active Ultra-High Frequency

By Application

o Agriculture

o Commercial

o Transportation

o Healthcare

o Logistic & Supply Chain

o Aerospace

o Defense

o Retail

o Security & Access Control

o Sports

By Form Factor

o Button

o Card

o Implants

o Key Fob

o Label

o Paper Tickets

o Wristband

o Others

By Material

o Plastic

o Paper

o Metal

o Glass

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global RFID Tags Market

Global RFID tags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of RFID tags market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

