RFID to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2025
The global RFID market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this RFID market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the RFID market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the RFID market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the RFID market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alien Technology
Applied Wireless RFID
Avery Dennison
Caen RFID
Checkpoint Systems
GAO RFID
Globeranger
Impinj
Invengo
Mojix
Motorola
Nedap
NXP Semiconductors
Smartrac Technology
Thingmagic
Zebra
Honeywell Aidc
Securitag Assembly Group (SAG)
Identiv
Confidex
Omni-ID
Savi Technology
Vizinex RFID
HID Global
Trackx
RFID Global Solution
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tags
Readers
Software
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Agriculture
Healthcare
Logistic
Aerospace
Retail
Security and Access Contro
Others
Each market player encompassed in the RFID market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the RFID market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the RFID market report?
- A critical study of the RFID market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every RFID market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global RFID landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The RFID market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant RFID market share and why?
- What strategies are the RFID market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global RFID market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the RFID market growth?
- What will be the value of the global RFID market by the end of 2029?
