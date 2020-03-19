Ride-on Trowel Market Expected to Reach $106.56 million by 2026 – Multiquip, Wacker, Allen, Altas, Dragon, Parchem, Bartell, Dynamic

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Ride-on Trowel Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Ride-On Trowel market is accounted for $66.26 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $106.56 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Advanced trowelling technologies suitable for high-tolerance concrete floors and demand for non-overlapping machines among contractors are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of operator comfort and high maintenance of sophisticated machinery are hindering the market growth.

Ride on Power Trowel is mainly used for trowelling concrete surface through finishing and floating operations. Largest twin is of 60-inch diameter which is the finest ride on machines which ease the pitch control. Smaller twin is of 36-inch diameter which delivers satisfactory coverage and also easier to move for small and medium sized floor slabs. It is used in warehouses, housing, industrial buildings, airports and garages since heavy loads in these areas. This machine consists of double blades fluctuating in diameter between 36-60 inches. It can also be chosen from overlapping & non-overlapping machines.

Amongst Steering, hydrostatic segment lead the global market. This model can be easily operated with smooth running and adjust the tempo of the engine system that looks like car’s automatic transmit. A computer regulator continuously monitors the speed of the engine which regulates the hydraulic burden at the similar time. This electro-hydraulic steering idea is with two joysticks which assist proper indicator and without fatigue working.

By geography Asia pacific region dominated market during the forecast period. The countries like India & Japan are also a prominent market for market due to the existence of automobiles industries that has been established to meet wide-range of masses consumption demand.

Some of the market players operating in the global Ride on Power Trowel Market include Multiquip, Wacker Neuson, Allen Engineering, Altas Copco, Dragon, Parchem Construction, Bartell, Dynamic, MBW, Shenhua, Masterpac, Roadway Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co, Polished Concrete Solutions, Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Las Copco and Beton Trowel.

