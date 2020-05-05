Ride Sharing Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2026 | BlaBlaCar, Uber, TomTom, Volkswagen, car2go

Ride Sharing Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Ride Sharing Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Ride Sharing Market was valued at an estimated USD 60.88 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow to USD 257.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the adoption of ride sharing, such as reduction in carbon emissions, cost benefits and ease of travel.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ride sharing market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft Inc., Volkswagen AG, Gett, TomTom International BV., Grab, Aptiv, BlaBlaCar, DENSO CORPORATION, Waymo LLC, car2go NA LLC, Mobileye, Maxi Mobility S.L., Taxify OÜ, Ridecell Inc, GoGet Carshare, Careem and Easy Taxi Serviços LTDA.

Market Definition: Ride Sharing Market

Ride sharing can be defined as a facility, which is used to transport the consumers and riders from one place to another. This service is usually availed over the internet in which the consumers book their rides and avail the transportation. It is benefitting to the environment as well as the consumers as it usually involves more than one rider in the same vehicle.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of smartphones and availability of ride-sharing facilities available over the internet

Increased benefits associated with the usage of the facility

Market Restraints:

Variations in standards and regulations in the different regions of the world

High levels of competition present in the form of traditional and conventional transport methods

Conducts Overall Ride Sharing Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Ride Sharing Market By Type (P2P Car Sharing, Corporate Car Sharing), Service Type (E-Hailing, Car Rental, Car Sharing, Station-Based Mobility), Vehicle Type (CNG/LPG Vehicles, ICE Vehicles, EV, Micro-Mobility Vehicles), Data Service (Navigation, Information Service, Payment Service, Others), Distance (Long Distance, Short Distance), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Volkswagen AG and Mobileye announced their intentions to launch a commercialised autonomous ride sharing services in Israel by 2019. In the partnership, Volkswagen will provide Mobileye with a fleet of electric vehicles and Mobileye will be responsible for the installation and maintenance of the self-driving technology.

In September 2018, Aptiv announced the launch of a fleet consisting of 30 autonomous vehicles to be used in the Lyft Inc.’s business operations. This partnership will provide the riders’ option to avail the driver-less ride sharing service of the vehicles equipped with Aptiv’s autonomous driving system.

In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had acquired a significant share in Ridecell Inc. With the help of this acquisition, DENSO has announced their intentions to invest into the ride-sharing business operations.

Competitive Analysis: Ride Sharing Market

Ride Sharing Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ride Sharing Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

