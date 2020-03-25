Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2022

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market Viewpoint

In this Rigid Polyurethane Foam market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segmentation

The study provides comprehensive view of the rigid polyurethane foam market by dividing it into end user and geography. The rigid polyurethane foam market has been segmented by end user into automotive, building and construction, industrial, and others.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast of rigid polyurethane foam in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., China, India, ASEAN, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes amount of Rigid Polyurethane Foam consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Covestro AG, DUNA CORRADINI S.p.A., DuPont, Huntsman Corporation LLC, ISOTHANE LTD, Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, Rockwool International A/S, and Saint Gobain S.A. etc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The Rigid Polyurethane Foam market has been divided into the following segments.

Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market– End User Analysis

Automotive

Building and Construction

Industrial

Others

Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market– Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Russia Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Rigid Polyurethane Foam market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Rigid Polyurethane Foam market report.