Risk Analytics Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | BRIDGEi2i, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services

Risk analytics is the process of forecasting future risk occurring in an organization and managing risk using several tools and technologies. In addition, risk analytics helps organizations to handle the challenges, which they can face in future and plan accordingly to improve their business performance. Furthermore, risk analytics uses machine learning algorithms for analyzing high risk customers and reduce charge-off losses by screening for risky deals. Risk analytics helps organization to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making.

Accenture PLC, BRIDGEi2i, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), IBM Corporation, Moody’s Analytics Inc., Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute Inc. and SAP SE.

It helps the organization to analyze, aggregate, and visualize the value of the efforts devoted in risk.

Surge in data security breaches in enterprise and increase in government regulatory compliances are some of the major factors, which will drive the growth of the risk analytics market. In addition, rise in adoption of risk analytics in financial institutions and growth in IoT landscape fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation, configuration of the software, and less security provided by the risk analytics hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand form developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk analytics are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the risk analytics market during the forecast period.

Risk Analytics Market by Component:

Solution

Service

Risk AnalyticsMarket, by Application

Strategic risks

Financial risks

Operational risks

Compliance risks

