Robotic Arm Market Know Technology Exploding in Popularity Flexiv Ltd.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; ASIMOV Robotics; Gridbots Technologies Private Limited and Dobot.cc. and Others
Global robotic arm market is expected register a healthy CAGR of 12.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing advancements of technologies such as artificial intelligence along with the development of sensors components.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Robotic Arm Market:
- Increasing costs associated with human workforce/labour; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Higher efficiency and effectiveness of operations which results in larger productivity is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growth in the usage of automation in industries is expected to positively boost the growth of the market
- Requirement of large capital funding and high cost associated with the product restricting the adoption and usage of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
