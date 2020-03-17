Robotics Market: Trends, Analysis, Market shares, Types, Applications, Key players Forecast 2019-2024

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Robotics Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Robotics market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Robotics market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Robotics market. All findings and data on the global Robotics market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Robotics market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Robotics market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Robotics market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Robotics market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market Segmentation

The report on robotics market is segment on basis of various parameters such as types, application, components, and geography. The different types of robotics deployed in various industries includes mobile robotics, exoskeleton, and static robotics. Globally, the static robotics dominated the robotics market in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The demand for mobile robotics is significantly increasing across the globe and due to this, the segment is anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment over the period from 2017 to 2025, both in terms of revenue and volume consumed. The market for robotics is segmented on basis of application as logistics, personal, last mile mobility, military, agriculture, construction/mining, medical, entertainment, research and others. The others segment includes automotive, aerospace, food processing among others. Among the application, the military segment dominated the market for robotics in 2016, due to wide variety of application in defense forces across the globe. The logistics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth of robotics in logistics is attributed to the fact that, the global logistics sector growing rapidly and the need to deliver the products in a faster and efficient way, the sector is adopting robotics technology heavily. The components segment in the global robotics market includes sensors, control units, actuators, brake systems, vision systems and others. Based on geography, the market for robotics is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The significant contribution of China in terms of revenue and volume in the robotics market, led Asia Pacific to have the upper hand in 2016. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

On basis of strategic regions across the globe, the major manufacturers of robots are considered in this research. The major manufacturers includes iRobot Corporation, Barrette Technology LLC, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing, Seegrid Corporation, Google Inc., Lowe’s, Fanuc Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amazon, , Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Fetch Robotics, Aetheon Inc., Locus Robotics and Omron Adept Technologies among others.

The segments covered in the global robotics market are as follows:

Global Robotics Market, 2017-2025: By Type

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Application

Logistics

Personal

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Component

Sensors

Control Units

Actuators

Brake Systems

Vision Systems

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



