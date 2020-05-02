RSV Diagnostic Market 2020: Qualitative Analysis By Hologic, and Fast Track Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Global RSV Diagnostic Market, By Product(Kits and Assays, Instruments and others) By Method (Molecular Diagnostics, Rapid Antigen Detection Test and others) By End User (Hospitals and Clinics & Clinical Laboratories and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global RSV diagnostic market are bioMerieux, Becton Dickinson, Abbott, F. Hoffman La. Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Luminex, BioCartis , Hologic, and Fast Track Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A among others.

The Global RSV Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD 1220.43 Million by 2025, from USD 573.5 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global RSV Diagnostic Market

RSV diagnostic is a test of respiratory syncytial virus in nasal secretions to diagnose the infection. During RSV test, the presence of antibodies is detected in response to RSV virus. Antigen based tests are widely available and easy to perform. The other benefit of antigen based testing is they take lesser time as compared to other test. Cell culture method is considered to be the sensitive method for identification of RSV virus but nucleic acid amplification assays provide more rapid results. Reverse based Polymerase chain reaction is most widely used nucleic acid based assay. As per WHO, about 151.8 million cases of childhood pneumonia were recorded in 2001 in developing countries such as Latin America. In diagnostic market several molecular diagnostics such as Cepheid Xpert Flu/RSV XC Assay, Simplexa Flu A/B & RSV, and Verigene Respiratory Virus Nucleic Acid Test were introduced in 2014 to 2015. In October 2017, Abbott acquired Alere. This agreement has enhanced the market value of Abbott in the RSV diagnostic market. In April 2017, Roche launches cobas Liat PCR System with four assays. These product devices benefits in accurate and timely diagnoses of infections.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of RSV infected patients.

Increase in demand of Point of Care Testing diagnostic test for RSV infections

Development of specific markers used in genomic and proteomics

Approval of RSV diagnostic Kits and Assays

Low detection of immunoassays is the main drawback.

Increased in development of RSV Vaccines is the main threat of the RSV Diagnostic market

Market Segmentation: Global RSV Diagnostic Market

The global RSV diagnostic market is segmented into product, method, end user and geography.

Based on product the global RSV diagnostic market is segmented into Kits and Assays, Instruments and others

Based on method the global RSV diagnostic market is segmented into Molecular Diagnostics, Rapid Antigen Detection Tests and other methods. Rapid antigen detection tests are further segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and immunofluorescence assays and other rapid antigen detection tests. Other rapid antigen detection tests are further segmented into chromatographic immunoassays and optical immunoassays.

Based on the end user the global RSV diagnostic market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories and home care

Based on geography the global RSV diagnostic market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis: Global RSV Diagnostic Market

The global RSV diagnostic market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of RSV diagnostic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

