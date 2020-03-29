Sales Performance Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2031

The “Sales Performance Management Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Some of the major players in global sales performance management market are Accent Technologies, Inc., Altify, Xactly Corporation, Anaplan, Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Entomo, Inc., Hybris AG, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Silvon Software Inc., and The Aberdeen Group. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

Sales Performance Management Market, by Component

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Managed Professional



Sales Performance Management Market, by Solution

Incentive Compensation Management

Sales Planning

Sales Forecasting

Sales Coaching

Quota & Territory Management

Talent Management

Others (sales analytics, sales reporting, etc.)

Sales Performance Management Market, by End-use Industry

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Others (Manufacturing, Logistics, etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Sales Performance Management Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



