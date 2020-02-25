Sales Pipeline Management Software size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020
Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint
In this Sales Pipeline Management Software market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
On the basis of product type, the global Sales Pipeline Management Software market report covers the key segments,
Key Players and Recent Developments
In June 2016, FreshDesk, a customer engagement company launched a new solution called “freshsales” — a customer relationship management (CRM) solution and sales system, designed for sales representatives working in ‘highvelocity environments’.
In August 2016, Zoho, a CRM provider launched a new CRM sales pipeline management software. The new CRM suite supports email, social media, live chat, and phone communications and enables efficient engagement between sales teams and their customers across all channels.
Global vendors in the Sales Pipeline Management Software market include HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Pipeline deals, Pipeliner, Pipedrive.com, PowerObjects and others. Software vendors are continuously focusing on product advancements and integrating their products with the leading retailers to sustain their market position and increase their market share in the Sales pipeline management software market.
Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global market for Sales Pipeline Management Software, on the basis of region, can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and other APAC, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the Sales pipeline management software market in terms of revenue generation owing to rapid technological adoption and implementation of automation in total sales management. Latin America and Western Europe regions follow North America due to increasing business opportunities and APEJ and Japan are expected to grow with the highest CAGRs over the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the industries.
Regional analysis for Global Sales Pipeline Management Software includes
- North America Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA and other APAC Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- China Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- Middle East and Africa Sales Pipeline Management Software Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
