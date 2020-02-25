Sales Pipeline Management Software size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Sales Pipeline Management Software market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Sales Pipeline Management Software market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Sales Pipeline Management Software market report covers the key segments,

Key Players and Recent Developments

In June 2016, FreshDesk, a customer engagement company launched a new solution called “freshsales” — a customer relationship management (CRM) solution and sales system, designed for sales representatives working in ‘high­velocity environments’.

In August 2016, Zoho, a CRM provider launched a new CRM sales pipeline management software. The new CRM suite supports email, social media, live chat, and phone communications and enables efficient engagement between sales teams and their customers across all channels.

Global vendors in the Sales Pipeline Management Software market include HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Pipeline deals, Pipeliner, Pipedrive.com, PowerObjects and others. Software vendors are continuously focusing on product advancements and integrating their products with the leading retailers to sustain their market position and increase their market share in the Sales pipeline management software market.

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global market for Sales Pipeline Management Software, on the basis of region, can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and other APAC, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the Sales pipeline management software market in terms of revenue generation owing to rapid technological adoption and implementation of automation in total sales management. Latin America and Western Europe regions follow North America due to increasing business opportunities and APEJ and Japan are expected to grow with the highest CAGRs over the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the industries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

