Sales Revenue in the Electronic Aspirin Market to Witness Growth at Robust CAGR XX% During 2018 – 2026

Electronic Aspirin is developed to treat a headache and facial pain disorders such as a cluster headache, migraine which the traditional aspirin cannot treat. A never stimulated implant is placed in the upper gum area of the where the patient experience the most pain.

According to Migraine Research Foundation, approximately 39 million men, women, and children in the U.S. and 1 billion worldwide are affected by a migraine and the cost of treating chronic migraine in the year 2015, was more than $5.4 billion, in the US.

Furthermore, approximately 375, 000 people in the US suffer from cluster headaches and hence use of aspirin increases with age which will increase the demand for electronic aspirin in the coming years.

Electronic aspirin is under clinical investigation at Autonomic Technologies Inc. (ATI), USA. Autonomic Technologies is being approved in Europe to treat a migraine and cluster headache and is under FDA clinical trial in the US. Increasing cases of a migraine and increasing research on developing new technology will create a huge opportunity for the electronic aspirin market in the future.

The electronic aspirin devices are placed through the minimally invasive procedure and have minimum side effect and are attached to the Sphenopalantine Ganglion (SPG), a collection of nerves deep in the bone cavity of the mid-face area. When the patient experience headache, with the help of hand-held remote the slight electrical charge stimulate nerve cells which works to block the pain signals which is being sent.

Patients experience an immediate reduction in pain or it takes 15 minutes to few hours to feel the relief. The devices are placed permanently into the upper gum on the side of the head. When someone has the headache, the remote control sends the radio signal to the implanted devices which trigger the slight electrical charge to stimulate nerve cells.

The global market is projected to witness growth in the forecast period owing to the technological advancement and development of innovative devices to improve the lifestyle drive the market of electronic aspirin market.

The primary focus for the development of new devices and technology by the manufacturer drive the Electronic Aspirin market in the near future. Favorable reimbursement scenario and government funding towards the development of new devices drive the market of electronic aspirin. Cost effective procedure is one of the factors which drive the market.

The advantage of electronic aspirin over the traditional method will spur the electronic aspirin market in near future. However, undergoing clinical trial in the US might hinder the growth of electronic aspirin market in near future.

The global electronic aspirin market is segmented on basis of indication type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Indication Type Migraines Cluster Headaches Head And Facial Pain Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



The prevalence of a migraine and cluster headache and technological advancement and development of new devices drive the electronic aspirin market in the near future.

Rising adoption of new product and techniques in the emerging market will majorly drive the market of electronic aspirin in the forecast period. Increasing significance on the development of new technology fuel the growth of electronic aspirin market in the near future.

The Europe market for electronic aspirin market holds the largest revenue share, due to the rising number of migraine and Europe approval for electronic aspirin. Favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing adoption of new technology drive the market of electronic aspirin market in Europe. North America is undergoing FDA clinical trial for electronic aspirin.

In the Electronic Aspirin market Autonomic Technologies Inc.is the only manufacturer.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Electronic Aspirin Market Segments

Electronic Aspirin Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Electronic Aspirin Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Electronic Aspirin Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Electronic Aspirin Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: