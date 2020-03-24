Sales Scenario of Anxiety Treatment Devices Market to Stay Positive Through 2018 – 2028

The increasing technology and unmanned aerial vehicles have drastically changed the man-machine-interface and hence a shift of focus of the practice of aerospace medicine was visualized. Aerospace medicine is considered as a specialized field of medicine which is concerned with the maintenance of health and performance of aircrew in space and aviation environment.

Aerospace medicine promotes the safety and effectiveness of human while they are exposed to the stresses of aerospace flight like extreme temperature, low oxygen, atmospheric pressure, noise, radiation, and the strong forces of acceleration and deceleration.

Neither primary care nor the surgical specialties address the above-mentioned issues with the depth needed in order to manage the health care of military and civilian aviators and space explorers. Aerospace medicine is also called aviation medicine and this medicine majorly contributes to making the aerospace environment safe and healthy for all the flyer.

Several case studies and research are conducted on aviation, space, and environmental medicine by the Aerospace Medical Association (AsMA). AsMA is dedicated to enhancing health, promoting safety, and improving the performance of all who travel or work in the air, beneath the sea, and in outer space. However, aerospace medicine is a new cutting-edge medicine field that creates huge opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and other vendors.

Physicians who are trained in aerospace medicine are known as flight surgeons. Aerospace physicians are skilled in the physiological implications of exposure to the space environment and proper medical management to ensure the safe skies for all.

Across the globe, aerospace medicine physicians can be found. Aerospace medicine physicians are employed in the commercial airline companies, military, space agencies, regulatory agencies, and in the independent clinics specialized for medical flight certification.

With the increasing number of passengers of all ages, aerospace medicine is becoming more and more compelling. The rising airline industry and expansion of military aviation forces are expected to drive the growth of the global aerospace medicine market.

The pharmaceutical companies are also taking more and more interest in aerospace medicine which further fuels the revenue growth of the global aerospace medicine market.

However, passenger health, safety, and comfort remain a great issue. Despite a number of studies to the contrary, it is observed that cabin air contains an unacceptable level of toxic substances and microbial. High level of toxic substances detected in the flight might hamper the market growth of aerospace medicine. The aerospace medicine community still tries to ensure that the procedures performed must be effective and efficient.

The global market for aerospace medicine is segmented on the basis of types of aerospace medicine services, and geography.

Based on the types of aerospace medicine services, the global aerospace medicine market is segmented into:

Military Aerospace Medicine

Operational Aerospace Medicine

Clinical Aerospace Medicine

Civil Aerospace Medicine

Emergency Aerospace Medicine

Industrial Aerospace Medicine

Others

Aerospace medicine majorly deals with the short term and long term problems an astronaut and aviator’s face. Based on the type of services, the global aerospace medicine market is segmented into military aerospace medicine, operational aerospace medicine, clinical aerospace medicine, civil aerospace medicine, emergency aerospace medicine, industrial aerospace medicine, and others.

North America aerospace medicine market and Europe aerospace medicine market are jointly expected to hold maximum market share in the global aerospace medicine market. This is majorly due to the presence of advanced aerospace medicine training centers in the region.

Emerging countries of Asia Pacific are expected to witness rapid growth due to the lucrative market opportunities in the region. There are various streams of aerospace medicine is emerging in India, like preventive, clinical, research and airline/industrial branches of the specialty.

However, due to the lack of trained aerospace medicine physicians and funding, countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience slow growth over the forecast period.

