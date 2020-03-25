Sales Scenario of Below The Knee Stenosis Market to Remain Incremental Through 2019 – 2029

Below-the-knee stenosis is generally cause by atherosclerosis or build-up of plague below the knees. Plague build up refers to the fatty acids deposit below the knee. Calcification in the arteries, is also an important cause of below-the-knee stenosis.

There are two main types of treatments for below-the-knee stenosis i.e. balloon angioplasty and atherectomy. In this procedure, a balloon tipped catheter is used. A thin guide wire is also used which play a major role in pushing the plague towards the wall of the artery.

Atherectomy is a treatment procedure which involves a catheter, being introduced within the blood vessel. The catheter can be used alone or it can be used along with the balloon tipped catheter.

The companies involved in the manufacturing of treatment devices are focusing on the partnerships and collaborations, which is expected to increase the growth of below-the-knee stenosis market. For example – In 2019, Orchestra Biomed Inc., came in partnership with Terumo Corporation.

The companies are also focusing to develop new and technologically advanced treatment devices, which is expected to increase the market at a significant growth rate.

Increasing prevalence of stenosis is expected to increase the growth of below-the-knee stenosis market. Increasing healthcare awareness and increasing number of hospitals are some of the important factors which can increase the growth of below-the-knee stenosis market.

Introduction of new technologies for the treatment of below-the-knee stenosis is one of the important factor, which is responsible for the significant growth of the below-the-knee stenosis market.

Other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure per capita, increasing government funding and introduction of government programs are few important factors which can increase the overall growth of the global below-the-knee stenosis market. Technological advancement and development of new products in the market, is expected to boost the growth of the below-the-knee stenosis market.

Apart from the driving factors, there are some factors which can restrain the overall growth of the below-the-knee stenosis market. High cost of treatment of below-the-knee stenosis is one of the major factor, which is responsible to hinder the growth of below-the-knee stenosis market.

Lack of awareness in some of the developing regions is expected to hinder the growth of overall market. There are various safety parameters which have to be kept in mind while using catheters, which can decrease the demand of catheters, hindering the growth of overall market.

The global below-the-knee stenosis market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Modality Treatment Balloons Non-Compliant Balloons Specialty Balloons Dual wire Systems Balloon Dilation Catheters Drug Eluting Stents

Segmentation by End users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Based on the product type, the below-the-knee stenosis market has been segmented into balloon dilation catheters, dual wire systems, treatment balloons and drug eluting stents. Treatment balloons has been further categorized into non-compliant balloons and specialty balloons.

Based on the end user, the below-the-knee stenosis market has been segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to hold a large revenue share in the overall market.

Geographically, global below-the-knee stenosis market is segmented into several key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA.

North America is expected to dominate the global below-the-knee stenosis market because of the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced medical equipment used for the treatment of below-the-knee stenosis.

Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global below-the-knee stenosis market due to the increasing prevalence of below-the-knee stenosis. Asia- Pacific is also expected to show a significant growth in the below-the-knees stenosis market due to the increasing healthcare awareness and increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers.

The below-the-knee stenosis market is a consolidated market and there are a few key players in the overall global market. Some of the players identified in the global Below-The-Knee Stenosis market are ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL, Orchestra Biomed etc.

