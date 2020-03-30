Sales Scenario of Neuraminidase Inhibitors Market to Remain Incremental Through 2019 – 2029

Influenza viruses are characterized by two surface glycoproteins i.e. hemagglutinnin and neuraminidase. Neuraminidase are the antigens which play an important role in defining the particular strain of influenza. Dosage and safety of neuraminidase inhibitors are the two main parameters, affecting the growth of neuraminidase inhibitors market.

The various symptoms of influenza are cough, running nose, fever, headache, fatigue, chills etc. The neuraminidase are recommended for the treatment of the symptoms after the forty eight hours of start of these symptoms.

There are few neuraminidase inhibitors, being sold in the market. The neuraminidase inhibitors have been classified as zenamivir, oseltamivir, peramivir, leninamivir and few other neuraminidase inhibitors. Zenamivir and oseltamivir are the neuraminidase inhibitors which are being used for the treatment of influenza A or influenza B.

One of the main advantages of neuraminidase inhibitors is the rare development of resistance. The resistance against neuraminidase inhibitors occurs very rarely, which is expected to increase the usage of neuraminidase inhibitors for the treatment of influenza.

The manufacturing companies in the neuraminidase inhibitors market are focusing on the development of new drugs in the market, which is expected to grow the neuraminidase inhibitors market in the forecast years.

Increasing prevalence of influenza is one of the major factor, responsible for the growth of neuraminidase inhibitors market. Increasing awareness among the people, is also expected to increase the growth of the neuraminidase inhibitors market.

Other factors such as increasing number of hospital and diagnostic laboratories, development of healthcare infrastructure especially in developing regions, increasing population etc., are expected to hold a large revenue share in the neuraminidase inhibitors market.

Favourable reimbursement policies are also expected to hold a large revenue share in the neuraminidase inhibitors market. Increasing research and development expenditure and technological advancement, is expected to increase the overall growth of neuraminidase inhibitors market.

Apart from the factors, driving the growth of neuraminidase inhibitors market, there are a few factors which are expected to hinder the growth of neuraminidase inhibitors market.

Adverse drug reactions, such as vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain etc., are expected to decrease the demand of neuraminidase inhibitors market, hence can hinder the growth of the overall neuraminidase inhibitors market. Lack of awareness, in some emerging regions, can be a key factor which can hinder the overall growth of neuraminidase inhibitors market.

The global Neuraminidase inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of Application, End User and geography:

Segmentation by Drug Type Zanamivir Oseltamivir Peramivir Laninamivir

Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Nasal Parenteral

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores Retail Stores Others



Based on the drug type, the neuraminidase inhibitors market has been segmented into zanamivir, oseltamivir, peramivir and laninamivir. Zanamivir is expected to hold a large revenue share in the neuraminidase inhibitors market.

Based on the route of administration, the neuraminidase inhibitors market has been segmented into oral route of administration, nasal route of administration and the parenteral route of administration. Oral route of administration is generally preferred for the intake of treatment drugs.

Based on the distribution channel, the neuraminidase inhibitors market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores and others. Hospital pharmacies, is expected to hold a large revenue share in the neuraminidase inhibitors market.

Geographically, global neuraminidase inhibitors market has been segmented into several key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global neuraminidase inhibitors market, owing to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Europe is also expected to hold a large revenue share in the neuraminidase inhibitors market due to increasing research and developmental activities. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the neuraminidase inhibitors market, because of the large population and increasing prevalence of influenza, among the people.

There are few companies in the neuraminidase inhibitors market. GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffman-La Roche, BioCryst Ltd. and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. are some of the key players, in the neuraminidase inhibitors market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Neuraminidase inhibitors Market Segments

Neuraminidase inhibitors Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Neuraminidase inhibitors Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Neuraminidase inhibitor Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Neuraminidase inhibitors Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

