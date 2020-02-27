SBS Block Copolymer Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The “Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Size 2018, by Type (Dry SBS block copolymer, Oil extended SBS block copolymer) by Application (Asphalt modification, Polymer modification, Adhesives, sealants and coatings, Others by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Growing demand for SBS block copolymer in roofing & paving applications, owing to its excellent aging stability and abrasion resistance, coupled with rapidly growing demand for adhesives & sealants are factors expected to drive its market growth over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand and uptake of toys and gadgets owing changing life-style, increasing disposable income along with increasing use sturdy materials like SBS in manufacturing of toys and gadgets are factors expected to surge demand for SBS copolymer over the forecast period.

Demand for SBS in shoe making, as it simplifies shoe making process, provides excellent anti-slipping, and offers comforts along with growing demand for shoes across all age groups and usage areas are factors to augment growth of the market. However, availability of substitutes in the market and certain limitations of SBS copolymers are hindering factors for growth of the market over the projected years.

On the basis of types, the global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is segmented into dry SBS block co-polymer and oil based SBS block copolymer. Dry SBS is present in porous crumb form and is utilized in various industries such as polymer modified plastic and asphalt industry.

Moreover, the use of oil extended SBS block copolymer in footwear production is expected to drive the market growth of the global SBS block copolymer market over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is segmented into asphalt modification, polymer modification, adhesives, sealants and coatings, and others. SBS copolymer is widely used in road pavement and waterproofing sheets, thereby creating strong demand for SBS block copolymer in the near future.

Major players in the SBS block copolymer market include LCY GROUP, Versalis S.p.A., Firestone Polymers LLC, Kraton Corporation, and Chi Mei Corporation. The other prominent players in styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) block are LG Chem, Sinopec Corporation, TSRC, Grupo Dynasol, etc.

Based on the regional demarcation, the global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is broadly segmented across five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The consumption of SBS block copolymer has increased across the globe, with asphalt modification being a key consumption area, facilitating the growth of SBS copolymer market across all the five regions, followed by adhesives, sealants and coatings. SBS copolymer is a key component of the styrene block copolymers industry, therefore the growth of SBS shall also correspond to that of styrene block copolymers market.

