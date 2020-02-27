SCARA ROBOT MARKET 2019 | GLOBAL INDUSTRY RESEARCH REPORT TILL 2026 | OMRON CORPORATION, STÄUBLI INTERNATIONAL AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD., WACHTER, INC.

Global SCARA Robot Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing industrialization in developing countries is the major factor for the growth of this market. Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on SCARA Robot Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In SCARA Robot market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the SCARA Robot market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. SCARA Robot survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

If you are involved in the SCARA Robot industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global SCARA Robot Market By Type (Hardware, Software, Service, Testing, Training, Maintenance), Axis Type (3- Axis SCARA Robot, 4- Axis SCARA Robot, 5-Axis SCARA Robot, 6-Axis SCARA Robot, Others SCARA Robot), Applications (Transport, Packaging, Assembly, Inspection, Others), End- User (Food and Beverage, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Rubber and Plastic, Industrial & Manufacturing, Nuclear, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top 10 Companies in the Global SCARA Robot Market Research Report:

ABB, Asic Robotics AG, Comau, Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Googol Technology Ltd., Hirata Corporation, Janome, Mitsubishi Electric Company, Yaskawa America, Inc., Omron Corporation, Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD., Wachter, Inc., YRG Inc, b+m surface systems GmbH, Universal Robots.

Product definition-:SCARA robot or selective compliant assembly robot arm or selective compliance articulated robot arm is specially designed for the manufacturing sector for packaging, screw driving, material handling, machine tending, etc. These robots are architecture robot in which one motor operates all the other function. Rising prevalence for SCARA robot for palletizing is driving the growth of this market.

SCARA Robot Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in SCARA Robot market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Competitive Landscape and SCARA Robot Market Share Analysis

Global SCARA robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of SCARA robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Development’s in the Market

In February 2019, TM Robotics announced the launch of their Toshiba Machine’s THE600 SCARA robot. This new machine is made on the specification of THE400. This will be demonstrated at t Automate 2019, which will also include models from SCARA, six- axis range and TS Assist which is a new robot programming tool.

In February 2018, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd announced the launch of their THE400 which is a THL series SCARA robot. This new model has high rigidity and tracking accuracy that is required in the 3C industries. It also has large capacity that enables a maximum payload of 5 kg. The main aim of the launch is to provide better products with excellent cost performance and high quality.

