Scissor Lift Market To Observe Considerable Expansion On The Back Of Rapid Urbanization And Increased Investment In Infrastructure Development By 2024

Research Nester has released its report titled “Global Scissor Lift Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2017-2024” that delivers detailed overview of the global scissor lift market in terms of market segmentation by product, movement mechanism, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global scissor lift market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2024), owing to rapid industrialization taking place across the globe with developing countries experiencing rapid progress and advancement. The rate of urbanization has grown faster with more and more individuals shifting to urban areas and several industries experiencing steady growth. The growth of the infrastructure in urban areas across the globe is another major factor driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global scissor lift market is estimated to observe steady growth, owing to various factors such as rising construction activities, development of new telecommunication towers and growth in demand for scissor lifts in industries such as aerospace, railways and mining industries. Additionally, the wide range of application of scissor lifts across several industries is anticipated to boost the demand for scissor lifts all over the world. Further, the increasing levels of technological advancement is driving the demand and is estimated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The steady growth of the building construction is also anticipated to improve the demand for scissor lifts across the world. Moreover, high levels of economic growth witnessed in developing nations, increasing government initiatives taken for improving infrastructure and rising investments in construction sector are some of the factors that are driving the demand for scissor lifts across the world.

However, the global scissor lift market is faced with some barriers such as heavy costs that are required to be incurred towards purchasing new equipment and this acts as a deterrent for the end user who is reluctant to invest in a new lift and is satisfied with maintenance of the existing lifts. All these factors are anticipated to act as major restraints to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global scissor lift market is composed of three segments that are segmented by product, movement mechanism and by end user. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth due to the increasing levels of construction activities in the region. Moreover, the markets of China and India are driving the rapid growth of the scissor lift market in the Asia Pacific region, owing to increased activities in the construction industry and the rapid pace of growth of infrastructure over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global scissor lift market which includes company profiling of JCB, JLG Industries, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), Galmon, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (SHE: 000157) and Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global scissor lift market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

