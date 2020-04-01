Screen Printing Mesh Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Screen printing mesh market report provides forecast and analysis of the screen printing mesh market at the global level. It provides screen printing mesh market historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast for 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 meter square). The screen printing mesh market report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on global printing industry, packaging market, and global textile industry. Additionally, screen printing mesh market report includes supply side drivers, demand side drivers, restraints, product level trends, and company level trends of the global screen printing mesh market. The report comprises the study of opportunities for screen printing mesh manufacturers and also includes a detailed value chain analysis along with a profitability margin analysis.

In order to provide users of screen printing mesh market report a comprehensive view of the screen printing mesh market, we have included detailed competition analysis among global market leaders, global market structure, market share analysis, and company profiles with their SWOT analysis, product overview and company overview of screen printing mesh market players. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of screen printing mesh manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key differentiators. The study encompasses screen printing mesh market attractiveness analysis by material type, filament type, mesh count, thread diameter, substrate, end-use, and region.

The report includes volume sales of screen printing mesh and the revenue generated from the sales of screen printing mesh globally, across all important regional economies. The global screen printing mesh market is segmented on the basis of material into polyarylate, polyester, nylon, and steel segments.

The screen printing mesh market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of screen printing mesh by material and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Screen printing mesh market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The screen printing mesh market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current screen printing mesh market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional screen printing mesh manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of screen printing mesh have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the screen printing mesh market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the screen printing mesh market by country. Screen printing mesh market numbers for all the regions by material, filament type, mesh count, thread diameter, substrate, and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level screen printing mesh market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The screen printing mesh market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of screen printing mesh market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the screen printing mesh market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global screen printing mesh market are Haver & Boecker OHG, Sefar AG, NBC Meshtec, Inc., Maishi Wire Mesh Mfg., Nippon Tokushu Fabric, Inc., Asada Mesh Co., Ltd., Saati S.p.A., Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG, Extris Srl, and Nakanuma Art Screen Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Material

Polyarylate

Polyester

Nylon

Steel

By Filament Type

Mono-filament

Multi-filament

By Mesh Count

Below 80 Threads per inch

80 – 110 Threads per inch

110-220 Threads per inch

220-305 Threads per inch

Above 305 Threads per inch

By Thread Diameter

Below 30 micron

30-60 micron

60-90 micron

Above 90 micron

By Substrate

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Plastic

Fabric

Glass

By End Use

Textile Industry

Packaging Industry

Glass & Ceramics

Electronics & Electrical

Advertising & Marketing

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Romania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

