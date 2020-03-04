SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2027

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market. The SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market include Silver Peak, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market is segmented as below:

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Component

Virtual Appliance

Physical Appliance

Hybrid

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation)

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market.

Segmentation of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market players.

The SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) ? At what rate has the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.