Secondary Refrigerants Market is a Booming Market Growing by 2026 with Top Key Players: Linde Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Arteco, Dynalene,

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Linde Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Arteco, Dynalene, Inc.

The Global Secondary Refrigerants Market is expected to reach USD 798.16 million by 2025, from USD 445.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

Low impact on the environment.

Increase in demand for reduction in primary refrigerants charge

Market Restraint:

Investment cost is high

Use of secondary refrigerants in an indirect refrigeration system is expensive.

Segmentation: Global Secondary Refrigerants Market

By Type

Salt Brines Calcium Chloride Potassium Formate Potassium Acetate

Glycols Propylene Glycol Ethylene Glycol

Carbon Dioxide

Others

By Application

Industrial Refrigeration

Heat Pumps

Commercial Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Secondary Refrigerants Market

The global secondary refrigerants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of secondary refrigerants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Secondary Refrigerants Market

The key players operating in the global secondary refrigerants market are –

The Linde Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Arteco

Dynalene, Inc.

The other players in the market are Temper Technology AB, SRS Frigadon, hydratech-industries, Environmental Process Systems Inc., Hydratech, B.A.F, Gas Servei, Hillphoenix, Climalife Groupe Dehon, Trane, Nisso Shoji Co. Ltd., A-Gas, Tazzetti S.p.A, National Refrigerants Ltd., Clariant, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., NEI Corporation, NICHIA CORPORATION, CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Nichia Corporation, Srs Frigadon and many more.

