Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2025
The global Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Self Balancing Scooter and Hoverboard market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IO Hawk
Swagway
Phunkeeduck
Better Wheels
Razor Hovertrax
MonoRover
Powerboard
Skque
Leray Two Wheel
Cyboard
Chic Robotics
Street Saw
Jetson
Fiturbo
Vecaro
Space board
Megawheels
Bluefin
HOVERZON
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
6.5inch
8inch
10inch
Segment by Application
Teenagers use
Adults use
