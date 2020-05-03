Shape Memory Alloy Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares | ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, SAES, Johnson Matthey, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Furukawa Electric Company, Fort Wayne Metals, Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, SAES, Johnson Matthey, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Furukawa Electric Company, Fort Wayne Metals, Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Company Limited, Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd., Dynalloy Inc, Metalwerks PMD, Ultimate Niti Technologies, General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals (GRINM), Euroflex GmbH, Confluent Medical Technologies, Precision Castparts Corp., Nanoshel LLC, Stanford Advanced Materials, Sunrise Titanium Technology, Boston Centerless, Microgroup Inc., Sma Wires India, ALB Materials Inc., M & T (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Ualloy Material Co., Ltd among others.

The global Shape Memory Alloy market is expected to reach USD 26.87 billion by 2025, from USD 10.62 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly growing medical implants industry

Growing demand in aerospace & defence industry

High growth of consumer electronics & home appliances industry.

High Cost of Implantable Devices

Market Segmentation: Global Shape Memory Alloy Market

The global shape memory alloy market is segmented based on, type, end-use industry and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global shape memory alloy market is segmented into nickel-titanium (nitinol), copper-based alloys, iron-manganese-silicon (FE-MN-SI) and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global shape memory alloy market is classified into biomedical, aerospace & defence, automotive, consumer electronics & home appliances and others

Based on geography, the global shape memory alloy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

