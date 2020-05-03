Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares |Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix Inc., ISCOPE GmbH, MENZOLIT, Huayuan Advanced Materials Co.Ltd

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix Inc., ISCOPE GmbH, MENZOLIT, Huayuan Advanced Materials Co.Ltd, Core Molding Technologies, Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, SHOWA DENKO K.K., China Composites Group Corporation Ltd., and ASTAR.

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Market Drivers:

Increased focus on lightweight materials due to the focus on improving fuel efficiency for vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand for bio-based materials and compounds is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High and fluctuating cost of raw materials as compared to traditional materials is expected to restrain the market growth

Complications and issues of recycling with sheet molding compounds (SMC) is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

By Fiber Type Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type Polyester Vinyl Ester Others

By Density Low Density Mid-High Density

By Characteristics Heat Resistant Flame Resistant High Dielectric Strength Corrosion Others

By Application Transportation Electrical & Electronics Construction Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, TEIJIN LIMITED announced an agreement to acquire Inapal Plasticos SA, helping TEIJIN acquire an already established company in the European region providing sheet molding compound (SMC) to the transportation and automobile industry.

In January 2017, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that they had completed the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics Inc. This acquisition is aimed at helping TEIJIN expand its product and service capabilities portfolio to an even broader region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

Global sheet molding compound (SMC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sheet molding compound (SMC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Summary of the report

This Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) report provides in depth overview of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market

Investigation of the global industry trends, historic data and forecast from 2019-2026

Wide ranging company profiles of the leading players in the industry

The Composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

SWOT analysis and Porter five force analysis is utilized to provide unbiased view of the market.

Table of Content:

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

