Shortenings Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2026

In this Shortenings market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Shortenings market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the leading players of global shortenings market include Natu’oil Services Inc., Western Pacific Oils Inc., Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., AAK Kamani Pvt Ltd., Roberts Manufacturing Co. Limited, Cargill Inc., Stratas Foods, Carotino SDN BHD, PT. ICC Indonesia, THE J.M. Smucker Company, Edible Oils Ltd., Bunge North America, Inc.

Shortenings Market: Regulations

In 2007, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had required all the food manufacturers to list the trans-fat content in the labels. And in 2015, it had trans-fat were removed from the “generally recognized as safe” products. The companies were given a deadline of mid-2018 to make their products free of partially hydrogenated oils.

The current labeling laws from FDA approves of products containing trans-fat less than 0.5 grams to be labelled and marketed as trans-fat free.

Shortenings: Opportunities

The growth of the shortenings market has been in recent years globally among the food processing manufacturers. Shortenings have eminent benefits that it gives in the baked goods preparations among which texture, nutritional content, high melting point, and appearance are few of them. This has resulted in the shortenings gaining attraction among the manufacturers of products that they are used in and this, in turn, is driving the demand for the shortenings market globally. Also, the no trans-fat in the shortenings is gaining high popularity among the consumers.

Shortenings: Geographical Presence

The shortenings have been used in North America since a very long for baking purposes in bakeries and households. And North America still remains the largest market for shortenings along with Europe. Latin America, Asia and MEA demand for shortenings are gaining demand for use in industries, but the retail requirements are still low.

