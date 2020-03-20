Shrink Wrapping Machine Market Will Resister A Cagr Of About 6.5% Between 2018 To 2025

The New Report “Shrink Wrapping Machine Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global shrink wrapping machine market was valued at $617.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. Shrink wrapping machines are used to shrink plastic films over multiple bundled product by applying heat in shrink tunnel or shrink chamber. These machines are available in various form depending upon the process of shrinking. Moreover, automatic shrink wrapping machines are known to have higher productivity and reduce labor cost and effort.

Shrink wrapping machine is sub-segment of wrapping machines industry that uses materials such as plastic films to pack the products, which are sealed using heat. Various reels are used in the process of wrapping the products. Some of the wrapping machines available in the market include shrink sleeve wrapping or labeling machine, banding machine, spiral wrapping machine, stretch wrapping machines, shrink wrapping machine, fold wrapping, and twist wrapping machine among others. Moreover, shrink wrapping machines capability in protecting products during transportation and increase in the shelf-life is driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC), Axon, Clamco, Duravant LLC, Massman Automation Designs, LLC, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Standard-Knapp, Inc., Texwrap Packaging Systems, Tripack, and Conflex Incorporated.

The global shrink wrapping machine market is segmented based on process, product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into L-bar sealers, I-bar sealers, and others. By process, it is categorized into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. On the basis of end user, it is divided into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, industrial & household, and others. The L-bar sealers segment is anticipated to dominate the shrink wrapping machine market throughout the study period.

