Silicon Photonics Sensor Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2025
Global Silicon Photonics Sensor Market Viewpoint
In this Silicon Photonics Sensor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Finisar
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Corp
Oracle Corporation
Phoenix Software
Luxtera
Mellanox Technologies
Das Photonics
Infinera
3s Photonics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicon Photonics Waveguides
Silicon Optical Modulators
Silicon LED
Silicon Photo detectors
Others
Segment by Application
Telecommunication and Data Transfer
Sensing
Consumer Electronics & Display
Healthcare
High Performance Computing
Others
