Silicones Market Pricing Analysis by 2026

In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period
