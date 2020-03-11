You are here

Silicones Market Pricing Analysis by 2026

Top Companies in the Global Silicones Market:

segmented as follows:

Silicones Market, by Form

  • Fluids
  • Elastomers
  • Resins

Silicones Market, by Application

  • Rubber
  • Coatings
  • Emulsions
  • Sealants
  • Others (Greases, etc.)

Silicones Market, by End-user Industry

  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction & Architecture
  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Paper
  • Textiles
  • Others (Health Care, etc.)

Silicones Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia & CIS
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

  • In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
  • In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
  • Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
  • In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
  • Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

Table of Contents

