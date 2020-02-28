Sinus Dilation Devices Market Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast to 2023

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Sinus Dilation Devices market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Sinus Dilation Devices market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Sinus Dilation Devices market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Sinus Dilation Devices market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Sinus Dilation Devices market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Sinus Dilation Devices market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing cases of sinusitis all across the world is anticipated to provide extra momentum for dilation devices market. Sinusitis not only affects adults, as major population in the U.S who are under the age of 18 years face severe sinusitis. Rising cases of chronic sinusitis is foreseen to provide a new scope for players present in the market. Apart from these, rapid advancement in technology is helping the manufacturers come up with new devices like balloon sinus dilation systems. This is likely to provide an extra boosts to the market growth. Balloon sinus dilation system is likely to be preferred more by physicians as this devices are less invasive and more effective. Growing initiatives by government of various countries, particularly developing countries to develop healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to bode well with the market growth. Rise in investment to develop new market devices to propel sinus dilation devices market growth.

However, keeping aside the drivers, the sinus dilation devices market is confronted by several restraints which are likely to hamper market growth. Rise in intake of prescription drugs such as decongestants and antibiotics to treat sinusitis is likely to dissuade users from adopting sinus dilation devices.

Sinus Dilation Device Market: Market Potential

Recently, Intersect ENT, a major player in the sinus dilation device market announced the launch of SINUVA sinus implant. The company mentioned that this will be a new way of treating nasal polyp disease in patients who are adults and already had sinus surgery. This is a new in-office treatment which promises to reduce symptoms of nasal congestion and polyps.

Sinus Dilation Device Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sinus dilation devices market. Presence of major players in the sinus dilation devices market and their efforts to expand their product portfolio is favoring the region to grow exponentially. However, it has been noticed that Asia Pacific is predicted to exhibit fastest CAGR over the tenure period owing to growing cases of sinusitis in the region. Rise in preference for adopting sinus dilation device is also favoring the region to grow.

Sinus Dilation Device Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in the sinus dilation devices market are Enetellus Medical, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Acclarent, Inc., and Olympus Coporation.

