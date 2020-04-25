Skin Packaging Market 2025: Deep Analysis of Current Trends, Revenue Growth and Future Demand by Top Key Players- Sealed Air, DuPont, Bemis Company Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, others

Skin Packaging Market: Inclusive Insight

The Global Skin Packaging Market has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 7.54 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 11.57 billion in 2025. This rising trend can be attributed to the rising demand for better packaging methods that increase the shelf-life and appeal of the product. This has motivated the packaging industry to innovate and apply new ideas due to the rising demand of packed ready to consume products.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Sealed Air, DuPont, Bemis Company Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, WestRock Company, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Klöckner Pentaplast, Foremost Graphics Group, GMondini, Berry Global Inc., and Reynolds.

Skin Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others), By Type (Carded Skin, Non-Carded Skin), By Heat Seal Coating (Water based, Solvent based, others), By Application (Food, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Skin Packaging refers to a packaging method where the product is packed covered with a type of plastic sheet on one side and paperboard on another. This method is used to display the product improving its appeal. This type of packaging is usually carried out in small volumes for retail sale purposes.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for packaged food products that are ready to consume have been increasing, with it the demand for skin packaging is also on the rise due to its advantage of easy to use display

Due to the requirement of less packaging material and its properties of sealing the product tightly which does not permits the outer factors to interfere with the product

Market Restraints:

This type of packaging is usually considered for small volumes and are not usually used for fragile products because the product can be damaged

Rising concerns about the environment and stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastic for this packaging is one of the factors to halt the market growth as the plastic used is not bio-degradable

