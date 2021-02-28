Skin Tightening Market 2020-2026 Massive Industry Growth || Key Players – Opatra Ltd, Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited;

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Skin Tightening market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The Skin Tightening market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Global skin tightening market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players operating in this Skin Tightening Market are BTL, Merz Pharma, ALLERGAN, BISON MEDICAL, Pollogen, BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L., Cutera, Opatra Ltd, Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited, DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, Fotona, ThermiGen, LLC, Hologic, Inc, EINSMED Co. Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Market Definition : Global Skin Tightening Market

Skin tightening is an aesthetic treatment in which various techniques such as laser, invasive, non-invasive, radio frequency and others are used. Laser skin tightening is minimally invasive, non-surgical process which uses an infrared light source to tighten skin through heating collagen under the skin surface that makes the skin tight. Laser skin tightening is an FDA approved method for the reduction of wrinkles, skin laxity and fine lines.

It is safe and effective aesthetic treatment used for providing a young looking appearance to the skin all over the body. Skin tightening treatment increase the growth of new collagen in the laser treated area as well as increase the absorption of collagen from untreated areas. After the laser treatment natural collagen regeneration makes the skin smoother, soft and a youthful in appearance.

Segmentation: Global Skin Tightening Market

Global skin tightening market is segmented into six notable segments such as product type, portability, treatment type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented radio frequency skin tightening, laser skin tightening, and ultrasound skin tightening (ultherapy).

On the basis of portability, the market is segmented into portable, standalone.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into non-invasive, minimally invasive.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into reduce wrinkles, face lifting, body lifting, anti-aging, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders, retail.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, beauty salon and cosmetic centres, homecare.

Product Launch

In April 2019, Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) has launched Trident HD Specimen Radiography System in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Trident HD system helps in delivering superior image quality thereby helping to reduce the recalls and streamline workflows during decreasing procedure times. This would help the company to enhance its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

In January 2018, Cutera, Inc. launched two new products Juliet and Secret RF. Both the products are used in medical aesthetic; in which Juliet laser offers a best-in-class alternative to patients for improving sexual function and overall vaginal health. The Secret RF is used to improve mild wrinkles, and diminishes scars. With this launch the company has increased their product portfolio.

In December 2017, Allergan announced approval of their product CoolSculpting treatment from FDA, which is a non-invasive fat reduction technology and also used enhancing the skin texture and reduction of submental fat and double chin treatments. The approval of the product ensures the treatment of the customers needing non-invasive treatments for medical aesthetics.

Research Methodology: Global Skin Tightening Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Report range-

The report offers Skin Tightening Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Skin Tightening Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Skin Tightening Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

