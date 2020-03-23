Smart Apparel Market to Show Strong Growth | Jabil, Jacquard, Mad Apparel, Nike, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Samsung

Smart apparel is referred to as smart garments, high tech clothing, electronic textiles, smart wear, smart textiles, and e-textiles, among others. Smart apparel includes value-added functionality such as live tracking, response, and biometrics, among others. The smart apparel market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of monitoring body activities through sensors.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Jabil, Jacquard, Mad Apparel, Inc., Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Samsung, Sensoria Inc., Siren, Under Armour, Inc., Wearable X

Increasing adoption of smart apparel in sports and fitness and growing adoption of smart clothes across various end-use industries are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the smart apparel market. However, the high cost of smart apparel might act as a restraining factor for the smart apparel market. The market for smart apparel is highly fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market.

The global smart apparel market is highly fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market.

The global smart apparel market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity, and end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, GPS, and RFID. Based on end-user the market is segmented as healthcare, sport and fitness, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart apparel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart apparel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

