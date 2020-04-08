Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement And Border Security Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?
In light of the March 2016 terror carnage in Brussels airport and subway station, it proved that the past security measures are simply not working; a major overhaul of Belgium’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already in progress. This report forecasts a 2015-2020 market CAGR of 13.4%, four times the country 2000-2015 CAGR.
The two-volume (+ one*) report: “Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” is the most comprehensive review of the Belgian Homeland Security & Public Safety market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.
The report covers both the Belgian Homeland Security & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., police equipment is used for three sectors: counter terror, counter crime and illegal immigration).
This report is published as one of our “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” reports (concurrently with 9 other published and a dozen pipeline reports to be published soon).
Belgium Counter Terror & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:
The complexity, planning and carnage of the Brussels terror attacks shook the Belgian government and public. The March 2016 Brussels bombings and the November 2015 Paris carnage have made it plain that the scale of the threat posed by the Islamic State to Belgium is far larger than most Belgians had previously thought. That threat is no longer limited to the radicalization of the approximately 450 Belgian citizens who left Belgium to fight alongside the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
Belgian authorities assert that as of early 2015, about 380 Belgians have tried to leave in order to fight in Syria and Iraq and that 330 have succeeded in doing so; official sources also estimate that 180 individuals from Belgium are in the region or en route.
ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of migrants are alarming and show no signs of declining. Present measures are simply not working; a complete Belgium-wide overhaul of the internal security strategy is essential.
2016 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Belgium’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.
The Belgian police forces are ill-equipped to encounter 21st century terrorists who use cutting-edge communication means, conduct exceptional pre-attack intelligence, and have been trained by ISIS on how to plan and conduct modern day guerrilla warfare using modern weapons.
The Belgian market for security and safety products are served by EU defense and security companies. Even with a preference for EU manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual-use goods, which include many security market products.
This report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Questions answered in this 467-page two-volume + one* report includes:
What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?
Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
Who are the decision-makers?
What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the technology & services trends?
What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
With 467 pages, 64 tables and 154 figures, this two-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technologic and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.
* Customers who purchase a multi-readers license of the report will get the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report free of charge. Single-reader license customers will get a 50% discount for the Industry report.
Why Buy this Report?
A. Market data is analyzed via 3 orthogonal perspectives:
With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:
By 9 Vertical Markets including:
Airport Security
Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
Intelligence Agencies
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
Public Events & Safe City
Building & Perimeter Security
CBRN Security & Safety
Other Vertical Markets (including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)
By 3 Revenue Sources including:
Products Sales
Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
Planning, Training and Consulting
By 9 Technology Markets including:
Cybersecurity
Counter Terror & Crime IT
Communication Systems & Devices
Biometrics
Video Surveillance Technologies
Intrusion Detection Systems
Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies
Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2015-2022 market segmented by 51 submarkets
C. This report addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use products markets:
76% of the Belgium market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.
D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:
Appendix A: Belgium Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies
Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis
Appendix E: Abbreviations
E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)
F. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020
H. The supplementary (*) (**) report: “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:
The Global Industry 2016 status
Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
The Market Trends
Vendor – Government Relationship
Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022
The Industry Business Models & Strategies
Market Entry Challenges
The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
Market Entry Strategies
Price Elasticity
Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events
