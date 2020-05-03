Smart Card Materials Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V

Global Smart Card Materials Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

Global Smart Card Materials Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 996.77 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1338.14 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the demand of smart cards

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption of cashless transactions and promotion of usage of smart cards for transactional purposes is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Significant demand and growth in application of smart cards from various end-users is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials that is used for the production of materials used in smart cards is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Card Materials Market

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Others

Paper

Holographic Foil

Teslin

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

By Type

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Multi-Component Cards

By Application

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, CARDIS organized the 16 th Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 th November, 2017.

Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 November, 2017. In August 2016, Westlake Chemical Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Axiall Corporation, with the acquisition providing Westlake the capabilities of being the second largest producer of PVC in North America region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Global smart card materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart card materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart card materials market are Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

Table of Content:

Global Smart Card Materials Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Smart Card Materials Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Smart Card Materials Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

