Smart City Market 2020 SWOT Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Growing Opportunities, Latest Trends, Future Predictions, Applications and Forecast To 2025

A smart city is a well-connected city that deploys various information and communication technologies to share information among public and improve the quality of government services as well as citizen welfare. Smart city market analysis predicts EMEA will dominate the market. The availability of high-speed wireless networks and the introduction of smart grids enables the increased adoption of sensors in the automotive and healthcare sectors.

A smart city is a city that has undergone development projects to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) in a secure system to manage the assets of cities such as libraries, schools, transportation systems, hospitals, power plants, water supply networks, waste management, and law enforcement.

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2019-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A geographical region of smart city market has also been scrutinized by offering deep dive into research techniques such as primary and secondary research. It covers major geographies across the world such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

Smart city market segmentation based on applications

Smart governance and education

Smart energy

Smart healthcare

Smart security

Key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global smart city market include Cisco Systems, IBM, Oracle, Huawei, AT&T, China Mobile, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, ABB, Hitachi, Honeywell International, and Siemens, Accenture, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, HP, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Telefónica, and Toshiba.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart City status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart City development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

