Smart City Platforms Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2026

This report focuses on the global Smart City Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart City Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4218243

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Hitachi

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Huawei

Intel

GE

AT&T

Oracle

Ericsson

Nokia

Itron

Verizon

Honeywell

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Connectivity Management Platform

Integration Platform

Device Management Platform

Security Platform

Data Management Platform

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Mobility/Transportation

Extended City Services

Smart Utilities

Infrastructure Management

Environment Planning

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart City Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart City Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart City Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-city-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart City Platforms Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Connectivity Management Platform

1.4.3 Integration Platform

1.4.4 Device Management Platform

1.4.5 Security Platform

1.4.6 Data Management Platform

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Smart Mobility/Transportation

1.5.3 Extended City Services

1.5.4 Smart Utilities

1.5.5 Infrastructure Management

1.5.6 Environment Planning

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Smart City Platforms Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Smart City Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart City Platforms Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart City Platforms Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart City Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart City Platforms Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart City Platforms Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart City Platforms Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart City Platforms Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart City Platforms Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Smart City Platforms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart City Platforms Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Smart City Platforms Revenue in 2019

3.3 Smart City Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart City Platforms Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart City Platforms Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart City Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart City Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Smart City Platforms Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart City Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cisco

13.1.1 Cisco Company Details

13.1.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cisco Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 Hitachi

13.4.1 Hitachi Company Details

13.4.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Hitachi Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.4.4 Hitachi Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development

13.5 Siemens

13.5.1 Siemens Company Details

13.5.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Siemens Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.6 Schneider Electric

13.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

13.6.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Schneider Electric Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.6.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.7 Huawei

13.7.1 Huawei Company Details

13.7.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Huawei Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.7.4 Huawei Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.8 Intel

13.8.1 Intel Company Details

13.8.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Intel Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.8.4 Intel Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Intel Recent Development

13.9 GE

13.9.1 GE Company Details

13.9.2 GE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GE Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.9.4 GE Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GE Recent Development

13.10 AT&T

13.10.1 AT&T Company Details

13.10.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 AT&T Smart City Platforms Introduction

13.10.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.11 Oracle

10.11.1 Oracle Company Details

10.11.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Oracle Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.12 Ericsson

10.12.1 Ericsson Company Details

10.12.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ericsson Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.12.4 Ericsson Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.13 Nokia

10.13.1 Nokia Company Details

10.13.2 Nokia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nokia Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.13.4 Nokia Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Nokia Recent Development

13.14 Itron

10.14.1 Itron Company Details

10.14.2 Itron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Itron Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.14.4 Itron Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Itron Recent Development

13.15 Verizon

10.15.1 Verizon Company Details

10.15.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Verizon Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.15.4 Verizon Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Verizon Recent Development

13.16 Honeywell

10.16.1 Honeywell Company Details

10.16.2 Honeywell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Honeywell Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.16.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.17 SAP

10.17.1 SAP Company Details

10.17.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 SAP Smart City Platforms Introduction

10.17.4 SAP Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 SAP Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4218243

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155