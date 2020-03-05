Smart City Platforms Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2026
This report focuses on the global Smart City Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart City Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
Hitachi
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Huawei
Intel
GE
AT&T
Oracle
Ericsson
Nokia
Itron
Verizon
Honeywell
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Connectivity Management Platform
Integration Platform
Device Management Platform
Security Platform
Data Management Platform
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Mobility/Transportation
Extended City Services
Smart Utilities
Infrastructure Management
Environment Planning
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart City Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart City Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart City Platforms are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart City Platforms Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Connectivity Management Platform
1.4.3 Integration Platform
1.4.4 Device Management Platform
1.4.5 Security Platform
1.4.6 Data Management Platform
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Smart Mobility/Transportation
1.5.3 Extended City Services
1.5.4 Smart Utilities
1.5.5 Infrastructure Management
1.5.6 Environment Planning
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Smart City Platforms Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Smart City Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart City Platforms Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Smart City Platforms Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Smart City Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Smart City Platforms Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart City Platforms Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart City Platforms Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Smart City Platforms Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart City Platforms Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Smart City Platforms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Smart City Platforms Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Smart City Platforms Revenue in 2019
3.3 Smart City Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Smart City Platforms Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Smart City Platforms Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Smart City Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Smart City Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Smart City Platforms Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Smart City Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Smart City Platforms Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Smart City Platforms Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Smart City Platforms Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Cisco
13.1.1 Cisco Company Details
13.1.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Cisco Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 IBM Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 Microsoft
13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Microsoft Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.4 Hitachi
13.4.1 Hitachi Company Details
13.4.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Hitachi Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.4.4 Hitachi Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development
13.5 Siemens
13.5.1 Siemens Company Details
13.5.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Siemens Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.6 Schneider Electric
13.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
13.6.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Schneider Electric Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.6.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
13.7 Huawei
13.7.1 Huawei Company Details
13.7.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Huawei Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.7.4 Huawei Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Huawei Recent Development
13.8 Intel
13.8.1 Intel Company Details
13.8.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Intel Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.8.4 Intel Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Intel Recent Development
13.9 GE
13.9.1 GE Company Details
13.9.2 GE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 GE Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.9.4 GE Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 GE Recent Development
13.10 AT&T
13.10.1 AT&T Company Details
13.10.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 AT&T Smart City Platforms Introduction
13.10.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 AT&T Recent Development
13.11 Oracle
10.11.1 Oracle Company Details
10.11.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Oracle Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.12 Ericsson
10.12.1 Ericsson Company Details
10.12.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Ericsson Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.12.4 Ericsson Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Ericsson Recent Development
13.13 Nokia
10.13.1 Nokia Company Details
10.13.2 Nokia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Nokia Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.13.4 Nokia Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Nokia Recent Development
13.14 Itron
10.14.1 Itron Company Details
10.14.2 Itron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Itron Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.14.4 Itron Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Itron Recent Development
13.15 Verizon
10.15.1 Verizon Company Details
10.15.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Verizon Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.15.4 Verizon Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Verizon Recent Development
13.16 Honeywell
10.16.1 Honeywell Company Details
10.16.2 Honeywell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Honeywell Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.16.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Honeywell Recent Development
13.17 SAP
10.17.1 SAP Company Details
10.17.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 SAP Smart City Platforms Introduction
10.17.4 SAP Revenue in Smart City Platforms Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 SAP Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
