Smart Coatings Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025
The global Smart Coatings market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.
The Smart Coatings market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
AkzoNobel
PPG
Axalta
Sherwin-Williams
Jotun
RPM
Hempel
NEI
Market Segment by Product Type
Anti-corrosion
Anti-icing
Anti-fouling
Anti-microbial
Self-cleaning
Self-healing
Market Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Building & Construction
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
