Smart Electric Meter Market to witness significant growth with top leading companies include Aclara Technologies, Genus Power Infrastructures, Holley Group, Honeywell

Smart electric meters are equipped with communication capabilities, either embedded within or attached to the meter, in order to collect and store data from the meters. The data collected can be transmitted to portable electronics, including handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, power line carriers, and others. Smart electric meters are useful for optimizing the operations through analysis of stored interval data. Modernization of existing infrastructure is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the smart electric meter market across the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Holley Group, Honeywell International Inc., Iskraemeco, d.d., Itron, Inc., Linyang Energy Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Networked Energy Services Corporation, Schneider Electric SE

The smart electric meter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for efficient data monitoring systems, and favorable government policies. Also, rising investments in the smart grid projects in Europe and North America are likely to augment the market growth. However, delay in smart meter rollout projects may impede the growth of the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, demand for smart grids and energy efficiency are expected to showcase significant opportunities in the emerging countries in the coming years.

The global smart electric meter market is segmented on the basis of phase, communication technology, and end user. Based on phase, the market is segmented as single phase and three phase. On the basis of the communication technology, the market is segmented as radio frequency, cellular, and power line communication. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Electric Meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart Electric Meter market in these regions.

