Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% By 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Smart Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global smart electric toothbrush market in terms of market segmentation by connectivity, by price range, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

An electric toothbrush is an automatic toothbrush that cleans the teeth with its rapid bristle motion that provides rotation or back-and-forth movement. Smart electric toothbrush are electric devices supported with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi which allows them to transmit data from the toothbrush to connected devices. The market for smart electric toothbrush is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by connectivity, by price range, by distribution channel and by region. Based on price range, the market is further segmented into low, medium and high, out of which, the medium segment was anticipated to hold the leading share of 45.54% in 2018 and the segment is predicted to grow further. This can be attributed to the growing disposable income in almost all regions around the world.

On the basis of geography, smart electric toothbrush market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives, presence of skilled dentists and rising disposable income in the region, especially in the United States. The market in Europe, however, is anticipated to hold the largest share as a result of rapid urbanization and rising adoption of innovative technologies in the region. Moreover, various enterprises are employing connected technologies on the back of growing demand for IoT enabled devices.

Rising Awareness among People about Oral Hygiene to Propel the Market Growth

The growing awareness among people about benefits of maintaining healthy teeth and gums is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of smart electric toothbrush market in the next few years. Further, the connectivity of smartphones with the smart electric toothbrush allows the monitoring of dental health and aids in the improvement of brushing habits by tracking them on a regular basis. Despite the anticipated growth, the market is prone to face some challenges. For instance, the high cost of smart electric toothbrush is the key challenge that is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart electric toothbrush market which includes company profiling of Koninklijke Philips NV, Procter & Gamble (Oral-B), Kolibree, ONVI, LLC., Colgate Palmolive, Beam Technologies Inc., Xiaomi and Soocas (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart electric toothbrush market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

