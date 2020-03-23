Smart Factory Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2028

The ‘Smart Factory market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Smart Factory market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Smart Factory market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Smart Factory market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Smart Factory market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Smart Factory market into

This section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the smart factory market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the smart factory market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, BENELUX & Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN & Rest of APAC), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa & Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart factory market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the smart factory market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global smart factory market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of market structure, manufacturing vertical, component and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global smart factory market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global smart factory market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the smart factory market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the smart factory supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the smart factory market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are ABB (ASEA BROWN BOVERI) Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Wipro Limited.

Key Segments

By Market Structure

To Connect Wired and Wireless Networking Wide Area Networking (WAN) Local Area Networking (LAN) Machine-to-Machine Network

To Collect Sensors Digital Measurement Devices Auto Identification Hardware

To Analyse Data Historian Reporting Complex Event Processing Predictive Algorithm

To Control Actuators Programmable Logic Controllers Smart Robotics Additive Manufacturing Equipment SCADA DCS Others (MES, HMI)



By Manufacturing Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Food & Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Oil & Gas

Garment & Textile

Chemical & Material

Others ( Healthcare & Pharmaceutical)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC



China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

ABB (ASEA BROWN BOVERI) Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

General Electric Company

Johnson Controls International PLC

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Wipro Limited

, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Smart Factory market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Smart Factory market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Smart Factory market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.