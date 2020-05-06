Smart Factory Market Strategic Focus with | KUKA AG, SAP ERP, HP Development Company, L.P., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systèmes and More
Smart Factory Market analysis report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Global Smart Factory Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 142.56 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 260.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Major Players such as Yokogawa India Ltd., Bosch Limited, Stratasys Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated., KUKA AG, SAP ERP, HP Development Company, L.P., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systèmes.
Global Smart Factory Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 142.56 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 260.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of robots in manufacturing industries is driving the growth of this market.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Smart Factory Market:
- Increasing demand for the industrial robots is driving the growth of this market
- Need for more efficient manufacturing process is driving the market growth
- High investment cost is restraining the market growth
- Increasing awareness for the security of cyber- physical system is another major factor restraining the market growth and development
Regional Segments Analysis:
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America(Brazil etc.)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Global Smart Factory Market Players Analysis-:
Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa India Ltd., Bosch Limited, Stratasys Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated., KUKA AG, SAP ERP, HP Development Company, L.P., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systèmes.
