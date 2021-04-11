SMART FARMING MARKET TRENDS, TECHNOLOGY AND FORECAST | BY TOP COMPANIES VERTICAL FARM SYSTEMS, ALLFLEX INC., MAVRX INC., GEOVISUAL ANALYTICS, FARMERS EDGE INC., 360 YIELD CENTER AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Smart Farming Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Smart Farming Market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Farming Market are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Raven Industries, Inc., Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Harvest Automation, OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, AeroFarms, Vertical Farm Systems, Allflex Inc., Mavrx Inc., GeoVisual Analytics, Farmers Edge Inc., 360 Yield Center, Aglytix & Prospera and More

Global smart farming market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Smart Farming Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring & Others), Application (Smart Greenhouse Applications, Fish Farming Applications & Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Huge initial capital investment is a big barrier in smart farming as every farmer or person indulged into farming can’t be able to do investment at such a level.

Lack of infrastructure in Asia pacific regions whose major population is into the farming & agricultural related business

Smart Farming Market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Smart Farming Market Landscape

Part 04: Smart Farming Market Sizing

Part 05: Smart Farming Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Global smart farming market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Smart Farming Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

