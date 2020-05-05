Smart Grid Market Forecast to 2025 Dynamics Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Smart Grid Market represents an unprecedented opportunity to move the energy industry into a new era of reliability, availability, and efficiency that will contribute to our economic and environmental health. Due to a rise in government support and substantial investment by organizations towards smart grid technology implementation, the industry is projected to witness positive growth.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global investment in digital electricity infrastructure was over USD 50 billion in 2017. A similar increase is expected from growing needs for cooling, with the number of home air conditioners in developing economies rising to 2.5 billion units, up from about 600 million today.

Strengthening focus toward renewable energy integration along with growing implementation of ICT technologies will push the distribution smart grid market growth. In addition, raising awareness toward energy efficiency backed by increasing legislative funding to strengthen grid reliability will complement the business landscape. Growing energy demand accompanied by growing concerns relating to unplanned power outages and environment protection will boost the smart grid market growth.

Geographically, North America dominates the overall global smart grid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period owing to massive investment in the power supply sector. Rising demand for secure and reliable power supply forms the major factor in raising the market in Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in China, Japan and India are also contributing to the growth.

Companies such as General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Aclara, Cisco, OSI, IBM, Wipro, Honeywell, Oracle, S&C Electric Company, Eaton, Trilliant Holdings, Globema, Tech Mahindra, Enel X, eSmart Systems, and Grid4C are the leading players of smart grid market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global smart grid market size & forecast. The report promises to provide smart grid technology and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

