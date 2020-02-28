Smart Grid MARKET | Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2020-2026
Market Overview
The global Smart Grid Market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Factors such as increased investments for smart cities globally and modernization of aging power infrastructure will further result in for double-digit growth in global market over the forecast period
A smart grid is an electrical grid which includes a variety of operation and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy-efficient resources. Electronic power conditioning and control of the production and distribution of electricity are important aspects of the smart grid.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4115397
The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Smart Grid Market. The global Smart Grid Market has been segmented based on region, component, and end-users.
Global Smart Grid Market Value (USD Bn), 2018-2026
Market Dynamics
The global Smart Grid Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for electricity and needs to improve efficiency in energy conservation and consumption. With the rising concerns over environmental damage from fossil-fired power stations has led to a desire to use large amounts of renewable energy. Dominant forms such as wind power and solar power are highly variable, resulting in rise in adoption or shift to more sophisticated smart grid systems from traditional power systems. The smart grid makes use of technologies such as state estimation,that improve fault detection and allow self-healing of the network without the intervention of technicians. This will ensure more reliable supply of electricity and reduced vulnerability to natural disasters or attack.
In addition, one of the key drivers of increasing global electricity demand is urbanization, coupled with a rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure are also some of the crucial factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, with growing awareness about ‘smart everything,’ the smart cities concept has also been gathering increasing attention, especially in developing countries like China and India, which is essentially a result of all the intermediary technologies. For instance, on 7 September 2019, the 10,000-acre Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra was inaugurated as the first greenfield industrial smart city of India.
Therefore, growing awareness about the benefits of smart grid technology such as reduced energy consumption and money savings for the end-users coupled with rapid urbanization will further boost the market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Based on component, the global Smart Grid Market can be classified into software (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Grid Distribution Management, and others), Hardware (AMI meter, Sensors, and others), and Services (Consulting, support & maintenance, and others). In 2018, the software and services segment accounted for more than 70% of the overall market share and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to cost savings on overall electricity bills and increase in need to shift from conventional energy sources to sustainable and renewable energy resources. In addition, the growing concerns regarding security and data privacy are also the major factor that drives the growth of this segment.
Global Smart Grid Market, By Component, 2018, (% share)
Based on end-users, the global Smart Grid Market can be classified into Residential and Non-residential. In 2018, Non-residential accounted for the major share in the market. With the growing demand for uninterrupted, efficient, and reliable electricity source for various commercial purposes. Therefore, it is expected to fuel significant growth in the global smart grid market over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
By geography, the global Smart Grid Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, North America accounted for the majority share in the market. The government has been actively involved with the energy efficiency and management standards for the residential sector, while the public and investor-owned utilities are also considering reducing the energy cost and consumption as a major priority factor in their management strategies.
Global Smart Grid Market, by Region, 2018, (% share)
In addition, rapid infrastructural development in the region will play a pivotal role in the growth of the global smart grid market. For instance, In Mexico, the government plans to open SEZ across the country to promote economic growth in the region which will further increase the demand for smart grid. The government expects to attract investments from various sectors, including processing, agribusiness, oil and gas, manufacturing, technological innovation and development, and logistics during the forecast period. Accordingly, the government has identified 95 potential projects with investments worth more than US$5 billion that could be developed in these SEZs by 2020.
APAC is expected to post higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growth in the industry is mainly due to rapid industrialization, highly flourishing residential and commercial building sectors and growing middle-class population and spending power coupled with rising awareness for smart grid, that leads to the increasing demand for technology in the region.
Competitive Analysis
Global Smart Grid Market is moderately fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. The market players in the Smart Grid Market are focusing on expanding through strategic interventions, such as acquisitions, and collaborations in the Smart Grid Market.
Some major players in the market are ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, eSmart Systems, Eaton Corporation, S&C Electric Company, and among others.
In 2018, GE Power Grid Solutions, along with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), announced it had launched Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) to modernize and enhance the area’s grid.
In 2017, ABB India restored and modernized the critical 1,035 MW Sharavathi hydropower plant in Karnataka, which approximately accounts for 25 percent of the state utility Karnataka Power Corporation’s power generation. The India Smart Grid Foundation (ISGF) Innovation Award, one of India’s most prestigious ones, recognized ABB India’s efforts by awarding the “Smart Technology of the Year 2016” to this project.
In 2017, Siemens announced partnership to connect 20,000 homes and distributed energy resources (DERs) into a smart grid in the Netherlands city of Rotterdam. The project is being undertaken over the next three years by the city, the Dutch grid operator Stedin, and Dutch energy service provider Lyv Smart Lyving.
Why Purchase the Report?
Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.
Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.
Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence
Highlights of the competitive landscape
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/smart-grid-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026-
Table of Contents
Smart Grid Market Methodology and Scope
Research Methodology
Research Objective and Scope of the Report
Smart Grid Market – Market Definition and Overview
Smart Grid Market – Executive Summary
Market Snippet by Component
Market Snippet by End-Users
Market Snippet by Region
Smart Grid Market – Market Dynamics
Market Impacting Factors
Drivers
Modernization of Aging Grid Infrastructure
Restraints
High setup and initial cost
Opportunity Analysis
Impact Analysis
Smart Grid Market – Industry Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Smart Grid Market – By Component
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component
Market Attractiveness Index, By Component
Software*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
Smart Grid Distribution Management
Others
Hardware
AMI meter
Sensors
Others
Services
Consulting
Support & Maintenance
Others
Smart Grid Market – By End-Users
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Users
Market Attractiveness Index, By End-Users
Residential*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Non-Residential
Smart Grid Market – By Region
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
North America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Users
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Users
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
South America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Users
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Rest of South America
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Users
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Indonesia
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Component
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-Users
Smart Grid Market – Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario
Market Positioning/Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
Company Profiles
ABB Group*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Description
Key Highlights
Financial Overview
Cisco Systems, Inc.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International
IBM Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
eSmart Systems
Eaton Corporation
S&C Electric Company (**List not exhaustive)
Smart Grid Market – Premium Insights
Smart Grid Market – DataM
Appendix
About Us and Services
Contact Us
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4115397
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155