Smart Home Market explored in the latest research by ABB Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

Smart homes are equipped with automated control of all types of home appliances and other domestic features using local networking or through remote devices. The demand for smart homes is gaining traction with the increasing awareness of protection and security from theft and energy saving. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of technologies and increasing awareness among people in developed nations in the North America market is one of the major reason for its dominance in the region followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region.

The “Global Smart Home Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart home market with detailed market segmentation by product, solution, and geography. The global smart home market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart home market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the smart home market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart home market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart home in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart home market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart home companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Acuity Brands, Inc.

– Crestron Electronics, Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Hubbell Incorporated

– Johnson Controls International PLC

– Legrand SA

– Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting smart home market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart home market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

