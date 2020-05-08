Smart Luggage Market 2020 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2025

The global smart luggage market is mainly driven by growing tourism with rising trend of integrating luggage with latest technology across the globe. Furthermore, major factors like increasing travel, internet penetration, and increasing demand for IT based applications, with improving consumer lifestyle contributing to the global smart luggage market growth.

The Global Smart Luggage Market Size is estimated to grow $xx.xx million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of about xx.x%. Nowadays, consumer move towards leisure, lifestyle, and style-quotient, rise in international air travel and development in internet saturation is anticipated to boosts the demand of smart luggage during the forecast period. The smart luggage industry is likely to develop on account of rising diffusion of Internet of Things. Features such as advanced locking system and traceability is attributed to the growing usage of smart luggage. Real-time tracking system will be the leading smart luggage market share in terms of cost over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America region is projected to drive the smart luggage industry growth due to the early adoption and technological developments. Likewise, growing government creativities to develop smart cities and rising industrialization are other factors which will drive the global smart luggage market trend.

Key Players of global smart luggage market

Rimowa GmbH

Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A.

Coach Inc

VF Corporation

Samsonite International S.A.

Antler Limited

Etienne Aigner AG

VIP Industries Limited

Victorinox Swiss Army

Delsey S.A.

The major drivers leading to the overall growth of the smart luggage market is rising saturation of Internet of Things. Moreover, other features such as electronic locks, charging facility, Bluetooth features etc. are contributing to the growth of smart luggage industry market. Additionally, manufacturers have been concentrating on preventing any kind of awkwardness to the traveler because of overheavy baggage, which has resulted in the invention of digital scaling schemes. The expansion of smart technologies to be combined in bags and suitcases are further increasing the smart luggage market size.

The global smart luggage market size segmented on the basis of connectivity, application, technology and region. Based on technology, the market divided into SIM cards, sensors, connectivity, and USD charging. By connectivity, the market is divided as GPS, RFID, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. On the basis of Application, this market classified as digital scaling, remote locking, real-time tracking, proximity sensors, and others. By region, the market is distributed as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA.

Segmentation of global smart luggage market:

By Technology

Sensors

Sim card

Connectivity

USD charging

By Connectivity

GPS

Wi-Fi

RFID

Bluetooth

By Application

Proximity Sensors

Digital Scaling

Remote Locking

Real-Time Tracking

Others

By Region

North America

Mexico

United States

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

South America

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

MEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

Rest of MEA

