Smart Packaging Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges | BASF, Sealed Air Corporation, 3M, Sonoco, Amcor, MeadWestvaco (MWV), and UPM – The Biofore Company

According to ResearchForMarkets, the Global Smart Packaging Market is having is face change in the forecast years 2017 to 2026 and the following report will assist you in making decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes smart packaging industry in this Packaging industry.

Global Smart Packaging Market is accounted for $ 12.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing consumer awareness for food wastage reduction, longer shelf life & changing lifestyle of people and growth in the consumption of frozen and chilled food products are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. However, stringent environmental legislations and high development costs are hindering the market growth.

Smart packaging is a superior form of packaging that gives supplementary functionalities such as extensive shelf life, cleanness monitoring and better protection along with the conventional basic three functions of packaging that is protection, communication and containment. Smart packaging is also used widely by different end users in order to add value to their products, strengthen their brand image and to improve the consumer appeal.

By End User, food & beverages segment acquired considerable growth due to increasing demand for packaged food products which provides nutritional enrichment and functional benefits. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market owing to the rapid urbanization and change in lifestyle of consumers in the developing countries, such as China, India, and Thailand.

TECHNOLOGIES COVERED:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging (IP)

END USERS COVERED:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcares

Automotive

Other End Users

