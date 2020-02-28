Payment Processing Solutions Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global payment processing solutions market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026). Payment processing refers to automated operations between the customer and the merchant. A third-party service, usually a computer-based system such as eMerchant Gateway, processes the customer’s payment information and is set up to accept or decline payments on behalf of the merchant oriented on pre-set parameters. A merchant account is a business and financial arrangement with a credit card processor that enables a dealer to accept payment cards online. The payment processing solutions market is growing owing to several factors such as increasing initiatives for the promotion of digital and online payments, growing focus on improving customer experience, and rising customer demand for immediacy of payments and settlements.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Payment Method, the market is segmented into Credit Card, Debit card, Ewallet, and others. The credit card segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The credit card payment market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Credit cards are payment cards issued to users, which enables the cardholder to pay merchants for goods and services, and make payments for the amounts along with the other agreed charges.

The card issuer, usually a bank, creates a revolving account and grants a line of credit to the cardholder, from which the cardholder can borrow money to make payment to a merchant or as a cash advance.

A credit card allows customers to build a continuous balance of debt, subject to interest charges. The credit card segment is anticipated to have the largest market size in the market for payment processing solutions.

Credit card remains to be the favored way to pay in department shops, most probably due to people who prefer credit card for purchases in a higher value.

Geographical Share

The North America market for payment processing solutions was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

North America comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada. These countries have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of innovative technologies.

The payment processing solutions market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and innovation. These countries are early adopters of technologies in various verticals.

The US and Canada are also the leading countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and manufacturing. Credit card is the most preferred mode of payment by consumers in both online and point-of-sale (POS) method in North American countries.

Competitive Landscape

On November 18th, 2019, an International maritime payment solutions provider, ShipMoney launched a new initiative: ShipMoney Cares. ShipMoney Cares will be managed by ISWAN and is designed to provide one-time financial grants to seafarers in need, which could include medical or educational support. ShipMoney along with its strategic remittance partners will make a sizable annual donation to the program. There is a maximum grant of $500 and seafarers can apply once a year.

In June 2019, ShipMoney has extended its maritime payment services agreement with the UK-based shipping company Helikon Shipping Enterprises Limited into a long-term multi-year relationship.

In April 2019, ShipMoney rolled out innovative crew payment solutions across Tsakos Columbia Shipmanagement Fleet

In January 2018, Brightwell Payments, Inc., a maritime payments and technology company has extended its agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line and leverage the Brightwell Navigator payments platform, a web-based technology that delivers access to money transfer services and Brightwell’s OceanPay® Visa® Prepaid Card, to meet the needs of 16,000 geographically dispersed, multinational shipboard employees across its fleet.

Table of Contents

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market-Methodology and Scope

Research methodology

Scope of the Report

Global Payment Processing Solutions – Market Definition and Overview

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Payment Method

Market Snippet by Verticals

Market Snippet by Service Type

Market Snippet by Region

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Increasing initiatives for the promotion of digital and online payments

Rising customer demand for immediacy of payments and settlements

Restraints

Lack of global standard for international transaction

XX

Opportunities

Challenges

Impact Analysis

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market–Industry Factors

Porter’s Five Forces

Trends and Opportunities in the Payment Processing Industry

Regulatory Analysis

Comparative Scenario (2018, 2019, 2026)

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – By Payment Method

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Payment Method

Market Attractiveness Index, By Payment Method

Credit Card*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, US$ Million, 2018-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019-2026

Debit Card

E-Wallet

Others

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – By Verticals

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Verticals

Market Attractiveness Index, By Verticals

Maritime*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, US$ Million, 2018-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019-2026

Utilities and Telecommunication

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – By Service Type

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Attractiveness Index, By Service Type

International Supplier Payments*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, US$ Million, 2018-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019-2026

International Crew Payments

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Payment Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Verticals

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Payment Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Verticals

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Payment Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Verticals

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Payment Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Verticals

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Payment Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Verticals

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market– Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Competitor Strategy Analysis

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – Company Profiles

ShipMoney*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

PayPal

Stripe

Adyen

Wirecard

PayU

CCBill

First Data

OceanPay

Equian

MarTrust Corporation Ltd.

TridentTrust

Sea Alliance Ltd.

Wilhelmsen

Riga Accounting Hub

BachmannHR Group (LIST NOT EXHAUSTIVE)

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

(*Represents similar information for below data pointers)

