Smart Ports Market 2020 Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2025

“Smart ports usually deploy cloud-based software as part of process automation to help the automation process in generating the operating flow that helps the port work smoothly. At present, most of the world’s ports have somewhat embedded technology, if not for full leadership.”

Top Key Players Covered in this report – Royal Haskoning, IBM, ABB, Trelleborg AB, Port of Rotterdam and Abu Dhabi Ports.

The Smart Ports Market analysis report expresses about the growth rate of global market up to 2025 by revenue, chain structure, manufacturing process and market entry strategies. This research report categorizes the smart ports market based on technology, elements, throughput capacity, port type, and region.

This research report categorizes the smart ports market based on technology, elements, throughput capacity, port type, and region.

Based on technology:

Internet of things (IoT)

Blockchain

Process automation

Artificial intelligence

Based on the elements:

Terminal automation & cargo handling

Port community system (terminal booking services, content management dashboard, document management, vessel data & arrival information, inquiry, search & inquiry)

Traffic management system (sea, railway, truck)

Automated information system(ais) – cloud, application software, control systems

Real-time location system (RTLS) – cloud, application software, control systems

Others (traffic signal monitoring & control, dynamic message sign monitoring and control, and chain control, integrated rail & barge platform)

Smart port infrastructure

Automated mooring systems

Gate automation

Shore power

Smart energy & environment solutions

Based on throughput capacity:

Extensively busy (above 18 million teu)

Moderately busy (5-18 million teu)

Scarcely busy (below 5 million teu)

Based on the region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Global Smart Ports Market report outlines characteristics and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter's five, pest analysis, segmentation, regional overview, competitive landscape, market share.

Smart Ports Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Smart Ports Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Smart Ports Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Smart Ports Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

